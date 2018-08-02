Action will be taken against Akhilesh Yadav over damage to official bungalow, says Yogi Adityanath-led UP government

In June, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik instructed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a probe against the Samajwadi Party chief for leaving the government property damaged. (IE)

The Uttar Pradesh government today warned that action will be taken against Akhilesh Yadav as he had done “some damage” while vacating the bungalow allotted to him in Lucknow as chief minister. Government spokesperson and senior Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh referred to the manner in which Yadav indulged in “todphod” (damage) before vacating the 4, Vikramaditya Marg bungalow in June in compliance with a Supreme Court order. “…One thing is clear, that he undertook some construction for which he did not take permission from the estates department. A law is there for this (unauthorised construction) and the law will take its course,” Singh told reporters.

After Yadav had vacated the bungalow, video clips and photos had shown damage to a cycle track, on walls after air-conditioners seemed to have been removed and to the floor of what appeared to be a badminton court. Yadav had then said it was an attempt by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to defame him. Singh’s remarks today came against the backdrop of an investigation report submitted to the state estates officer about the damage to the bungalow. In June, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik instructed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a probe against the Samajwadi Party chief for leaving the government property damaged.

When Yadav became UP chief minister in 2012, he was allotted the bungalow, which he retained after his party lost the assembly election last year. The spokesperson said Yadav should respond to the matter as he had levelled allegations against the state government and had started “playing politics” on the issue. Singh used a Hindi saying “chor ki dadhi me tinka” which can be loosely translates in English as a guilty conscience pricks the mind.