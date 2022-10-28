Act staged, script dictated from KCR’s residence: BJP on horse-trading allegations in Telangana

A day after Telangana police arrested three people for allegedly trying to bribe four MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, earlier known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the BJP called the incident “staged”, with the script written at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded a probe into the incident headed by a Supreme Court judge.

“It is all staged. The entire script has been dictated from Pragathi Bhavan (KCR’s residence). We demand a probe by a Supreme Court judge into this matter. We do not need to buy any MLAs,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, union minister G Kishan Reddy said that the BJP is confident that it will come to power in the 2023 Telangana polls, and there was no need to “indulge in horse trading”.

“Do we need to indulge in such acts? We are confident BJP will come to power in Telangana in 2023. We do not have to indulge in horse-trading. All this is propaganda of a losing TRS. By getting a few TRS MLAs on our side we cannot topple the KCR government, so why will BJP try it? There is no logic in all this,” Reddy said.

On Wednesday, three men were arrested from the outskirts of Hyderabad from a farmhouse in Moinabad. Police said that MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy had approached them alleging that few BJP agents tried to bribe him and three other MLAs G Balraj, Harvardhan Reddy and R Kantha Rao, luring them to join the saffron party and topple the ruling KCR-led BRS government.

Reddy alleged in an FIR that the accused had offered him Rs 100 crore to quit the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections, additionally offering civil contract works from the central government besides higher positions and monetary benefits, news agency PTI reported.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, also the party’s Telangana in-charge, accused TRS of planting stories to divert from main issues, ahead of the Munugode bypoll that is scheduled on November 3.

Meanwhile, BJP leader P Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that there is “no logic” behind the accusations. “We have only three MLAs in Telangana. We need at least half the 100-odd ruling party legislators to bring down the government,” Reddy said, as quoted by IE.

The BJP has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case.