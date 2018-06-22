Acres of land, 6 luxurious houses, 2 house plots, and more: Arrested AP Transco employee’s assets will baffle you

Andhra Pradesh ACB nabbed many corrupt government servants in 2018 and unearthed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 1000 crores.

The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, June 21, arrested a government official working at AP Transco, S Lakshmi Reddy, for possessing disproportionate assets worth around Rs 100 crore. Reddy worked as a line inspector at the assistant executive engineer’s office at AP Transco in Nellore district. After arresting one of India’s richest office attendees last month, ACB continued its crackdown on government servants and carried out raids on Thursday.

The ACB had, simultaneously, carried out raids at five other places in Nellore and Prakasam districts related to the accused Reddy, who served at Bhogolu mandal of Nellore district.

The search operations began at early hours on Thursday at 6.30 AM and continued till late in the evening. According to a TOI report, officials of the ACB said that Reddy possessed several acres of agricultural land and luxurious houses in both districts, with the estimated value of his assets pegged at around Rs 100 crore. The documents found by the officials reportedly indicated that he possessed 57.50 acres of agriculture land, six luxurious houses, and two house plots. His other movable properties included Rs 9.95 lakh in bank balance and several vehicles.

Most assets, particularly the land and houses possessed by him, were in the name of his wife, S Subhashini. According to the ACB officials, his wealth could be a result of bribes and official favors demanded by him. While his house in Kavali town was raided, his father Venugopal Reddy and his friend Ajith Reddy’s house were also rummaged.

The accused, 56-year-old Reddy, had joined government service in 1993 as a helper at Kavali sub-station under AP SPDCL and was later promoted to the position of an assistant lineman in 1996 and then of a lineman in 1997. Since 2014, he had been working as a line inspector at Mungamuru village under Bogolu mandal. According to India Today, Andhra Pradesh ACB nabbed many corrupt government servants in 2018 and unearthed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 1000 crores.