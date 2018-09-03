Acid attack on Congress workers in Tumkur, Karnataka; 25 injured

The attack took place when Congress, which has won three seats in Tumukur Municipal Corporation, was carrying out a victory procession.

25 people have been injured in an alleged acid attack on Congress workers in Karnataka’s Tumkur, CNN News 18 and India Today Television have reported. The attack took place when Congress, which has won three seats in Tumukur Municipal Corporation, was carrying out a victory procession, the reports said. The incident took place when Congress leader Inayatullah Khan was taking out a procession.

A neck in neck battle was witnessed between the BJP and the Congress in Karnataka local body polls. The Congress was set to gain control of a majority of the ULBs with a post-poll tie-up with ruling coalition partner, JD(S).

According to the state election commission, the grand old party has secured 966 seats and the BJP has 910 seats in the elections held on Saturday. Results for 2,628 seats out of 2,709 have been declared so far.

