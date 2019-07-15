Acharya Dev Vrat appointed as Gujarat Governor, Kalraj Mishra to replace him in HP

Kalraj Mishra, 78, had served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises during the first tenure of the Modi government. (PTI/File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Kalraj Mishra and Acharya Dev Vrat as Governors of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat respectively. Former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra has been appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, replacing Acharya Devvrat. Devvrat has been appointed as the Governor of Gujarat.

This is the first reshuffle to the gubernatorial post after PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government came back to power winning Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Mishra, 78, had served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises during the first tenure of the Modi government. He was elected as Member of Parliament from Deoria constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He has also served as a Member of Rajya Sabha three times.

However, Mishra had decided against contesting Lok Sabha polls 2019 citing additional responsibilities the party had given him. “I will not contest elections this time, I have been given a lot of other responsibilities by the party so my time will be devoted to that,” Mishra had said.

After 2014, many BJP leaders, who had reached the age of 75, had retired from active politics. In 2017, Mishra had attributed his resignation to the same factor.

Acharya Dev Vrat had served as the principal of a Gurukul in Kurukshetra in Haryana. (File Photo)

On the other hand, Acharya Dev Vrat hailed from a non-political background. Dev Vrat was first appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh in August 2015. He has been credited for taking concrete steps against a number of social evils, including drug abuse in the state.

He had served as the principal of a Gurukul in Kurukshetra in Haryana. An Arya Samaj pracharak, Dev Vrat took up social issues such as those of farmers, drug-free society, village upliftment, Ayurveda and naturopathy and organic farming.