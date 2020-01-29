Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says inspired by PM Modi’s hard work towards nation-building

Saina, who has 24 international titles under her belt, is the first prominent acquisition for the BJP in the new year. (ANI photo)

Badminton Ace Saina Nehwal Joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Today: India’s top woman badminton player Saina Nehwal today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She was welcomed into the party fold by general secretary and BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Arun Singh and other party leaders. Nehwal, currently ranked ninth in world rankings, is one of India’s most successful sportspersons winning Olympic as well as Commonwealth Games medals. Saina was also the first woman shuttler to achieve the World No 1 ranking in 2015.

“It is a great day today. I have won several titles for the country and I am glad that I have joined a party that is working towards nation-building. I am a hard-working person and admire the hard work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I take inspiration from him. I am thankful to BJP for giving me this honour and hope that I can do well for the country under PM Modi’s leadership,” Saina said addressing the media. Saina’s sister Abu Chandranshu Nehwal also joined the BJP along with her.

#NewsAlert | From sports to politics, Saina Nehwal joins Bharatiya Janata Party. pic.twitter.com/8GwnayxnW4 — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 29, 2020

Saina’s induction into the saffron party is a major boost for the party. The 29-year-old Haryana-born shuttler is one of India’s most popular sports personalities and commands a significant fan following. A recipient of top sports honours like Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award, Saina will add to the list of prominent athletes who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019.

Among prominent names to join the BJP in the previous year were former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, former India hockey skipper Sandeep Singh, Commonwealth wrestling gold-medalist Babita Phogat, London Olympics bronze-medalist Yogeshwar Dutt and ace boxer and Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh.

Saina, who has 24 international titles under her belt, is the first prominent acquisition for the BJP in the new year. Her recent Twitter posts were a clear indication that she was tilting towards the BJP. Her repeated tweets praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also seen as a clear indication of her imminent entry into the BJP fold.

Saina had waded into controversy last year when her tweet congratulating the Prime Minister for a speech and another lauding the PM’s efforts towards women empowerment were found to be identical with several other tweets. How and in what capacity the BJP decides to use this sports star’s merit will be watched very closely.