“Accused of stealing goats, hens”, SP leader Azam Khan breaks down at election rally

Azam Khan, former Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, gets emotional at an election rally in Rampur (File/Express photo)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan appeared to hit a rough patch while canvassing for his wife and Samajwadi Party candidate from Rampur Tazeen Fatma for the upcoming Assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh. At an election rally in Rampur, Khan turned emotional and broke down while narrating his ordeal. Wiping off his tears, the Samajwadi Party MP said that he has now been accused of “stealing goats and hens”.

Last month, police booked Khan on allegations of ‘stealing goats’ following a complaint which was filed in October, 2016. In a major embarrassment to his party, police also booked Khan for allegedly stealing lion statues, followed by books and valuable manuscripts, then buffaloes, cows, jewellery and electricity.

In the upcoming Rampur assembly bypoll, the SP has fielded Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima. The bypoll was necessitated due to Khan’s election to the Lok Sabha in the parliamentary elections.

“I have been slammed with IPC 307 (attempt to murder). My self-respect proved too costly for me, my friends. Now, the accusation that I have stolen goats and hens will also remain with me!” said Khan.

“Oh God! Why didn’t you kill me at that very moment if I had ever committed such a crime?” he rued as the Samajwadi Party leader cried and halted several times during his speech.

Khan claimed that he has lost 22 kg of weight, and not gained even one kg, despite spending many years in politics. “After such a long journey, your brother is standing in front of you today after having lost 22 kg weight,” an emotional Khan said.

Khan said that he was paying the price for protecting the interests of people of Rampur. “This is all happening because I have neither sold you nor myself,” he said.

Over 80 cases have been slapped against Azam Khan since April this year. The Rampur district administration has declared Khan a “land mafia” in its records and tightened the noose around him for alleged wrongdoings while establishing the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The Samajwadi Party leader has been facing criminal cases in connection with land encroachments by the Jauhar University. Khan is under Enforcement Directorate scanner in connection with multiple alleged land-grab cases that have been registered against him in UP.

Khan, a popular Muslim leader from UP, had appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and was interrogated for two and a half hours. The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29.