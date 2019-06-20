Accused of assault by BJP MLA, Hyderabad police releases footage claiming leader hit himself

In a tweet, Singh urged the police to release all videos of the incident.

Hyderabad Police on Thursday rejected Goshamahal’s BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s claim that the police assaulted him while he was trying to erect a statue of Rani Avanti Bai Lodh in Jummerat Bazar in the city. Rejecting the claim, the city police released video footage purportedly showing the MLA hitting his head with what seemed to be a stone.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A R Srinivas, Singh inflicted the injury upon himself with a stone. “Raja Singh assaulted policemen who had gone there to maintain law and order. He abused cops and entered into a scuffle with them. The municipal corporation had not given permission to Raja Singh to erect the statue so police had to prevent him,’” DCP Srinivas said, as per The Indian Express.

Singh claimed Rani Avanti Bai Lodh’s statue was vandalised on a previous occasion too and that the police intervened saying he did not have required permission when he along his supporters were trying to erect a new statue. Singh said the police used force against him and his supporters and during the scuffle the MLA suffered a head injury, after which he needed stitches.

In a tweet, Singh also urged the police to release all videos of the incident and not ‘selective’ ones. He also accused the police department of targetting him

Rani Avanti Bai Lodh had participated in the 1857 revolt against the British. Her statue at Jumerat Bazar was damaged allegedly by vandals twice earlier. As per the police, it was the BJP MLA and his supporters who pelted stones at police first because of which they had to lathi-charge.

