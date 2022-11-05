Accused in Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri’s murder case sent to police remand

The main accused in the murder case of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri has been sent to seven-day police remand on Saturday by a local court in Amritsar. Security was tightened as the 31-year-old accused Sandeep Singh was presented before the court, reported news agency PTI.

Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday while he was taking part in a protest on Majitha Road, which is one of the busiest places in the city. He was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he had termed as an act of sacrilege.

Singh opened fire with five bullets with his licensed .32 bore pistol at Suri, in the presence of police personnel who were present who were assigned for Suri’s security, reported The Indian Express.

The Hindu right-wing leader was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Prabhjot Singh Virk, said that the attack was not pre-planned.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Arunpal Singh said in a statement that dispute over the Gopal temple management between two groups led to the incident, adding that further probe into the case is underway.

“There was a dispute over the Gopal temple management between two groups, and the Suri group was sitting on dharna near the temple… Both groups had heated arguments during the dharna, and Sandeep Singh opened fire…,” the statement read, as quoted by IE.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation in Punjab.

“The Punjab Chief Minister is busy campaigning in other states. His carelessness about Punjab is at its peak. The murder of the Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar proves that nobody is safe in the state. Gangsters and criminals are moving freely in the state… Peace must be maintained in Punjab at all costs,” he said, as quoted by IE.