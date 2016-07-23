Accused in murder case of retired government employee arrested

Police today claimed to have solved the brutal murder of a 64-year-old retired government employee at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi by arresting a 26-year old woman, who was captured in the CCTV grab of the exit gate of Samachar Apartment, where the victim lived.

The accused, a graduate, was preparing for competitive exams and was allegedly lured into a physical relationship by the victim on the promise of a job, according to a senior police officer.

“The victim had also prepared some video clips of the accused with himself. She admitted stabbing Vikay Kumar whom she accused of forcing her into continuing the physical relationship,” said the officer.

Kumar was found murdered with multiple stab injuries on his body on July 20.

He stayed on the third floor of a building in the housing complex with his wife.

The couple along with their daughter had moved there around a month ago.