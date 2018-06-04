​​​
‘Acche din are here’: Amit Shah by his side, Ramdev showers praise on Modi sarkar

Ramdev addressed media after his meeting with Shah as a part of latter's 'Sampark se Samarthan' campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah by his side, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday showered praise on the 4 years of rule by the PM Narendra Modi-led central government. Ramdev addressed media after his meeting with Shah as a part of latter’s ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Ramdev said that a host of pro-poor schemes like Ujjawala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra Yojana have brought change in the lives of poor. “Toilet and electricity in 16 thousand villages. Ujjwala Yojana is providing relief to people,” Ramdev said.

Ramdev further lauded Modi for his global outreach. “PM is respected by powerful world leaders. No one is welcomed in foreign lands the way PM Modi receives it,” he said.

“PM’s intention, leadership is taking the country forward,” he added.

Speaking after Ramdev, BJP president Amit Shah said that his party is submitting a report card of the government’s works to those who had supported it in the 2014 general elections. He said that a similar report card has been submitted to Ramdev as well.

