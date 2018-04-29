‘Acche din aane wale hai kyuki Modi-Shah jane wale Hai’: Congress’ slogan at ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally

‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally: Congress party leaders on Sunday predicted that the BJP will lose 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo of the saffron party will be ousted. (ANI)

‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally: Congress party leaders on Sunday predicted that the BJP will lose 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo of the saffron party will be ousted. While speaking to media at the rally, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala coined an interesting slogan: “Acche Din Aane Wale Hai kyuki Modi-Shah Jane wale Hai’ (Good days are coming because Modi-Shah are about to be ousted.”

“Achche din aane wale hai” was a campaign slogan for PM Narendra Modi’s bid during the 2014 General Election. PM Modi and the BJP has faced ciriticism from the opposition since 2014 for making the “achche din” promise.

Scores of Congress leaders including president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi attacked Modi government at the Ramlila Maidan today.

Surjewala called for “saving India” by ousting the Modi-Shah duo during the flagging off of Congress campaign by party president Rahul Gandhi for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Surjewala said, “Better days are set to come as Modi-Shah are about to be ousted (Acche Din Aane Wale Hai kyuki Modi-Shah Jane wale Hai).” Surjewala emphasised that Rahul has called for farmers and citizens to rise in unison as India in its entirety is outraged with Modi-Shah duo.

Former party president Sonia Gandhi lambasted Narendra Modi for his comment “na khaunga na khane dunga” and said that corruption was on the rise in the country. She said that whoever in the country wanted to speak against the incumbent government had to face the brunt of their anger.

Rahul predicted that from now on, all the polls will be won by Congress and the party will also win the 2019 general elections. Rahul, while inviting all the farmers and workers who attended his rally, to join his party and said that besides 2019 Lok Sabha polls, all the state assembly elections will be conquered by the Congress. The party president added that BJP and RSS spread hatred while Congress has worked towards uniting the nation for the last 70 years.

While taking a jibe at Modi on Doklam standoff of last year, Rahul said while China is aggressively pursuing militarisation in Doklam, Modi was busy holding “no-agenda” meeting with the President. He slammed Modi for not raising the Doklam issue during his China visit and said that the PM spew lies all the time. Rahul insisted that it was due to Congress that farmers have survived all these years, otherwise Modi government would have acquired all the land from farmers by now.