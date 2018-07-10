Accept Baijayant Panda’s resignation: BJD to Lok Sabha Speaker

Baijayant Panda

BJD Parliamentary party leader Bhartruhari Mahtab on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to accept the resignation of Kendrapara Member Parliament Baijayant Panda. In a letter to the Speaker, Mahtab said Panda, who was elected in the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the BJD ticket, has been suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

After the party moved against him on January 24, he quit the party on May 28 and sent his resignation letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker on June 12.

“Since he has voluntarily resigned from the BJD, he cannot continue as MP. In law, he stands disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP,” Mahtab said, adding that “I request you to kindly accept his resignation.”