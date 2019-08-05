ACB notice to Mufti, players leave as valley empties of tourists

Students board a special train from Jammu arranged by the Andhra government for its students stuck in the Valley (PTI)

By Bashaarat Masood

Amidst heightened uncertainty in the Valley and an all-party meeting in Srinagar on Sunday evening, J&K’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a notice to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, asking her to explain her role in the alleged recruitment scam in J&K Bank. In another case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned former Independent legislator Engineer Rashid to New Delhi. Mainstream political parties have termed the notices a “deliberate attempt to intimidate” their leadership in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ACB notice, dated August 3, was hand delivered to Mufti at her residence on Sunday, a day when government offices are closed. The notice, which sought to know if she had verbally or otherwise endorsed the recommendations made by ministers in the PDP-BJP government for appointments in JK Bank, read: “During the course of investigation of case FIR No 10/2019 P/S ACKB dated 08/06/2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by Chairman J&K Bank on references of recommendation of few ministers… It may please be clarified whether such a reference had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise, for appointment in J&K Bank”. The letter was sent by the Senior Superintendent of Police, ACB.

Reacting to the ACB notice, Mufti, while posting the letter on Twitter, said the letter was part of an attempt to “browbeat mainstream leaders” in Jammu and Kashmir. “Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won’t work.”

Earlier, while talking to reporters, Mufti said efforts were being made to intimidate the mainstream leadership and prevent them from their fight for the special constitutional position of the state.

“They are now against mainstream parties and are using these tactics against us. As soon as they got a hint about the All Party Meet (of J&K mainstream leaders over 35A), they took Farooq (Abdullah) sahib to Chandigarh. They want to use corruption as a tool against the political parties,” she said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate in Chandigarh had grilled National Conference leader and former CM Abdullah on charges of alleged money laundering and embezzelment of money of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) of which he was president.