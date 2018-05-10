ACB arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s relative Vijay Bansal in alleged PWD scam

PWD scam: ACB arrests Arvind Kejriwal’s kin

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a close relative of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged Public Works Department (PWD) scam. News agency ANI reported that the person taken into custody is the son of Kejriwal’s brother-in-law Surender Bansal. His name is Vijay Bansal.

Surender Bansal, who passed way in May last year, was accused of corruption. In June last year, three FIRs were filed against CM Kejriwal and others in connection with irregularities in awarding contracts of PWD works. Surender was the proprietor of a construction company.

More details awaited.