As Delhi continues to reel under an intense heatwave with temperatures touching 43 degrees Celsius, the Delhi Traffic Police has introduced AC helmets and portable cooling devices to help personnel cope with the extreme weather while managing traffic on busy roads.

The new cooling helmets are currently being tested for traffic officers who spend several hours standing under direct sunlight at major intersections across the national capital.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at protecting traffic personnel from heat exhaustion and other health risks caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

AC helmets introduced for traffic personnel

Assistant Sub-Inspector Veer Singh said the cooling helmets are proving to be extremely helpful during long outdoor duty hours.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Traffic, Veer Singh, said, “This helmet keeps us relaxed in this weather. It can work easily for 4-5 hours, depending on the charge in its battery…”

According to officials, the battery-operated cooling system inside the helmets can provide relief for nearly four to five hours on a single charge.

Apart from the helmets, the department has also deployed portable fans and mobile support vans for officers handling VIP movements and high-traffic areas.

These vans are being used to provide water, food and hydration support to traffic personnel working in difficult weather conditions.

Doctors warn against prolonged heat exposure

The move comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red and Orange alerts in several parts of North India due to severe heatwave conditions.

Doctors have also warned that continuous exposure to extreme temperatures can become dangerous if precautions are not taken.

Randeep Guleria said prolonged exposure to heat can seriously affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature.

“Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can trigger heat stroke, a potentially life-threatening condition in which the body loses its ability to regulate temperature.”

Medical experts have advised people working outdoors to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight whenever possible and take regular breaks to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

With temperatures expected to remain high over the coming days, Delhi Traffic Police officials said more such measures could be introduced to improve working conditions for frontline personnel managing the city’s roads.