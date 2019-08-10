ABVP to increase its footprint in West Bengal

According to state ABVP leaders, the organisation is trying to open college units in various parts of the state.

Buoyed by the BJP’s unprecedented success in the Lok Sabha polls, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student’s organisation affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has planned to increase its presence in Bengal in days to come.

ABVP, which is holding a two-day closed door Central Working Committee meeting from August 10-11 here, discussed various aspects of increasing its presence in Bengal.

“We would also contest upcoming student body elections in the state. The TMC student’s wing has been trying hard to stop us from opening units but we are receiving huge response from the students,” the state leader said.

While Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) controls the majority of the student bodies in the state, SFI-the CPI (M) student’s wing and Chatra Parishad-the Congress’s student’s unit have influences in some colleges.

The ABVP is yet to establish its presence in Bengal. The saffron party won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections, just four less than the state’s ruling TMC.