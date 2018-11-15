ABVP suspends Ankiv Baisoya, asks him to quit DUSU presidency; NSUI says too late

Ankiv Baisoya was elected DUSU president in September. (IE)

ABVP has asked DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya to resign from his post and also suspended him from the students body till an inquiry into the allegations that he furnished a fake degree is completed, drawing criticism from NSUI that the decision was taken under pressure ahead of the high court hearing. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said in a statement it has asked Baisoya to step down as DUSU president and also relived him of all responsibilities in ABVP till the Delhi University completes the verification process.

ABVP said the decision was taken to maintain the “genuineness” of Delhi University Students Union.

But NSUI said this was clearly a decision taken under pressure ahead of the high court hearing on November 20.

“This is an attempt to save whatever little face ABVP can. They waited for two months in an attempt to keep the DUSU presidentship with ABVP instead of asking him to step down when the matter came to light. ABVP also didn’t set up any inquiry committee of its own. So, this decision at this belated hour is clearly cynical and cowardly,” the National Students Union of India said.

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave DU time till November 20 to verify the authenticity of Baisoya’s bachelors degree from a university in Tamil Nadu. The two-month period within which a re-election could be held ended on November 13.

NSUI and AISA have accused the DU administration of deliberately delaying an investigation of the alleged fake degree of Baisoya.

The high court is hearing the case on a plea of NSUI student leader Sunny Chillar, who has sought from the court that Baisoya’s election be set aside after news reports said the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University had “unambiguously and unequivocally” declared Baisoya’s certificate “fake and forged”.

Chillar has also alleged that DU was “deliberately delaying” the verification process as no fresh polls would be held for DUSU presidency in case Baisoya’s election is set aside over the fake degree issue after expiry of the two-month period.

According to Lyngdoh Committee guidelines on university elections, if a post fell vacant within two months of declaration of results, fresh polls would be held, his plea has said.