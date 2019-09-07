ABVP manifesto proposes east, west DU campus; uniform course fee

The ABVP has also said it would fight to ensure free education for transgenders as well as formation of gender sensitisation and complaints committee to instill sensitivity for the LGBTQ community in the varsity.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) released its manifesto on Saturday for the Delhi University students’ union polls and promised a five-point model that revolves around campus, course, admission, examination and results. The RSS-affiliated outfit also released a separate manifesto for female students, promising to organise ‘Mission Sahasi (courage) 2.0’ and reach 20,000 female students to train them in self-defence techniques under the initiative.

The five Ps are ‘parisar’ (campus), ‘pathyakram’ (course), ‘pravesh’ (admission), ‘pareeksha’ (examination) and ‘parinam’ (result). Under its plan for courses, the ABVP envisaged that the curriculum should be developed following three Rs — review, rational debate and representation.

“The academic council of DU must have student representatives,” it said. “There should be remedial classes for SC/ST students and English classes for needy students to make them more employable and confident.” Some of the demands that the party has put forth under the campus model are science laboratories in all the colleges with latest equipments, good sanitation, clean and green campus and new hostels. It also proposed the establishment of east and west campus on the lines of the existing north and south campuses.

The ABVP has also said it would fight to ensure free education for transgenders as well as formation of gender sensitisation and complaints committee to instill sensitivity for the LGBTQ community in the varsity. Under the admission subhead, the outfit has said it would ensure that the same fee is charged throughout the varsity for a particular course and the demanded that the admission process be made more student-friendly.

The student outfit also demanded that the university calendar should have a fixed date for declaration of results and a draft date sheet should be shared with student unions and councils ahead of the exams for their feedback. ABVP media convener Monika Chaudhary said the outfit wished to ensure that the Delhi University is among the top 200 international universities by 2022 and attains the top spot in the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.

“We reiterate our demand to provide eight per cent of the GDP to the education sector,” she added. ABVP state secretary Siddharth Yadav said their manifesto is the first in the series of its Mission 2022 for Delhi University. He said the varsity had seen a decline in the NIRF rankings and they envision that when the university completes its 200 years, it should be at the top of the list.

The party has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the president’s post, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice-president post, Yogit Rathi for secretary and Shivangi Kharwal for joint secretary. In the last DUSU polls, the ABVP had won three out of four seats, including the top post of president.