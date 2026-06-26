Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the Centre’s clarification on passports a “fatuous controversy” and an “absurd legal paradox,” after the government said that an Indian passport does not serve as conclusive proof of citizenship. The Congress MP urged a “common-sense legislative overhaul” and said the current framework leaves citizens confused about basic identity documents.

The controversy began after the Ministry of External Affairs stated that a passport works primarily as a travel document under the Passports Act, 1967, and does not automatically confirm citizenship. Officials also said that passports may be issued in certain cases even to non-citizens under legal provisions.

The recent statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) – – on #PassportSevaDivas, no less! – – clarifying that an Indian passport is primarily a "travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship" has triggered a predictable wave of public bewilderment and… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 26, 2026

Shashi Tharoor questions government’s stand

Tharoor posted a detailed response on X, where he said the clarification created confusion because Indian passports go through strict verification before issuance. He said citizens widely treat the document as strong proof of identity and nationality.

“To turn around and declare that the very document born from this rigorous vetting does not actually prove citizenship creates an absurd legal paradox. If a passport does not establish domestic citizenship, then what does?” he wrote.

He said the issue reflects a gap between public understanding and legal definitions, which leads to confusion in everyday administrative use.

Tharoor said India’s legal system creates uncertainty because multiple identity documents do not clearly confirm citizenship status. He also referred to Supreme Court observations that Aadhaar serves as proof of identity and residence but not citizenship.

He said this creates what he called an “administrative limbo,” where citizens hold official documents but still lack a single conclusive proof of nationality.

“The Supreme Court has already ruled that the Aadhaar card is merely a proof of identity and residence, not citizenship,” he said.

He said that both passports and Aadhaar cards should be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship unless withdrawn or cancelled by the government. He also proposed issuing a distinct Aadhaar format for non-citizens to remove ambiguity.

“By clearly demarcating the two categories, the state can safely mandate that carrying either a standard citizen’s Aadhaar or a valid passport is compulsory and sufficient proof of citizenship for all Indian nationals at all times,” Tharoor wrote.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that no policy change has taken place and said the position reflects existing legal provisions under the Passports Act, 1967. It also cited court rulings, including observations from the Bombay High Court, which held that a passport alone does not establish citizenship, reported news agency ANI.