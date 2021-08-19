‘Absence of specific allegations’: Delhi court highlights lack of evidence in Shashi Tharoor’s acquittal

Shashi Tharoor had thanked the judge and said it had been absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half years.

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of all charges in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, bringing the seven-year long trial to an end.

In its order, the court observed that criminal trials require evidence & accused can’t be “compelled to face rigmaroles of a criminal trial” in “absence of specific allegations & sufficient material to make out ingredients of the various offences”, as reported by news agency ANI.