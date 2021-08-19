  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Absence of specific allegations’: Delhi court highlights lack of evidence in Shashi Tharoor’s acquittal

By: |
August 19, 2021 2:00 PM

Shashi Tharoor had thanked the judge and said it had been absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half years.

Shashi Tharoor had thanked the judge and said it had been absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half years.

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of all charges in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, bringing the seven-year long trial to an end. 

In its order, the court observed that criminal trials require evidence & accused can’t be “compelled to face rigmaroles of a criminal trial” in “absence of specific allegations & sufficient material to make out ingredients of the various offences”, as reported by news agency ANI. 

Related News

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Shashi TharoorSunanda Pushkar
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Absence of specific allegations Delhi court highlights lack of evidence in Shashi Tharoors acquittal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gujarat HC stays some sections related to interfaith marriages of state’s new anti-conversion law
2Why a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in UP remains elusive: Akhilesh-Mayawati cold war and the tangled caste politics
3Nitish Kumar to meet PM Modi on August 23 to discuss caste-based census demand