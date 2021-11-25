‘Absconding’ Mumbai’s ex-top cop Param Bir Singh appears before Mumbai crime branch

Singh, facing four extortion cases, had been missing since October and was recently declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court amid rumours that he had fled the country.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday morning appeared before the crime branch of the Mumbai Police to join the investigation an extortion case against him, as directed by the Supreme Court. Singh, facing four extortion cases, had been missing since October and was recently declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court amid rumours that he had fled the country.

“I will join the investigation as directed by the court,” Singh told reporters soon after he arrived in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the IPS officer, who is facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra, had said that he was in Chandigarh.

On Monday, the Supreme Court granted the former Mumbai top cop protection from arrest and asked to join investigations into extortion charges against him.

Param Bir Singh “does not want to abscond and does not want to run anywhere” but faces a threat to his life, his lawyer told the court, assuring it that Singh was, in fact, in India.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik hit out at Param Bir Singh, saying the former Mumbai police commissioner finally made an appearance after being declared an absconder by a court.

“Singh’s appearance in Mumbai today proved that it was necessary that he be declared an absconder…He hasn’t reported for duty after he was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner. Singh moved the Supreme Court to get protection from arrest. Nobody will believe his contention in the apex court that he faces threat to his life,” Malik told reporters.

He alleged that Singh levelled false allegations against former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a “politically-motivated” case. Malik said Deshmukh will fight the case in courts and prove his innocence.

Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The Supreme Court has granted Singh protection from arrest.

He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, ‘Antilia’ and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.