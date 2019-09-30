Abrogation of Article 370: SC refers batch of pleas to Constitution bench, hearing from October 1

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by justice N V Ramana will hear the matters related to the Kashmir issue from Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Monday referred a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to its Constitution bench which would hear the matters from Tuesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi referred the pleas, which also raised issues of alleged restrictions imposed on movement of journalists in Kashmir as well as petitions claiming illegal detention of minors in the Valley, to its five-judge bench.

