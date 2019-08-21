Abrogation of Article 370 India’s internal matter: Bangladesh

Bangladesh’ reaction on the issue came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the country and held talks with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh said on Tuesday that revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is India’s internal matter and maintaining regional peace and stability should be a priority for all countries.

“Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here in a statement.

“Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as development should be a priority for all countries,” it said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked this month after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party.