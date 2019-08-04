Abrogation of Article 35A would be an aggression against people of Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

The all-party meet happened at NC President Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that modification or abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A would be an aggression against the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The statement comes after an all-party meet which was called to discuss the prevailing situation in the Valley concluded.

“It was unanimously decided that all the parties will be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, against all attacks, whatsoever,” Abdullah said. He appealed India and Pakistan not to take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries.

The all-party meet happened at NC President Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar. Former JK Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and some senior leaders were also present.

