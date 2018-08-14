Assembly elections 2018: Big worry for BJP; Congress winning Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP polls, says ABP survey

In 2013, the Bharatiya Janata Party had swept the three states and similar outcomes were seen in the Lok Sabha elections.

In some welcome news for the Congress party which is up and about trying to unsettle the ruling government in the string of elections in the next six months or so, a new survey has concluded that the grand old party will win the upcoming Assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. As per a survey conducted by ABP News – CVoter, the saffron party is set to lose power in all three states. The predictions of the survey were arrived at on a sample size of close to 28,000 respondents.

In Rajasthan, the survey says, Congress is set to win around 130 of 200 seats. BJP, which currently has around 160 lawmakers in the Assembly, will be reduced to 57. The survey has predicted BJP winning 37 per cent, Congress 51 per cent and others 12 per cent votes. For the Chief Minister’s post, Ashok Gehlot is the choice for 41 per cent people, while Sachin Pilot is the choice of 18 per cent people.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress will come to power surpassing the magic figure of 115 seats, the survey predicts. The party is slated to win 117 out of 230 seats. Incumbent BJP may be reduced to 106 seats here. The opinion poll has predicted BJP getting 40 per cent votes, Congress 42 per cent and others 18 per cent votes.

In Chattisgarh, the Congress is expected to win around 55 seats out of 90, winning a comfortable majority. The BJP will lose this time with 33 seats. The BJP can get 39 per cent votes, Congress is expected to win 40 per cent, while others may get 21 per cent votes. For the Chief Minister post, Raman Singh is the choice of 34 per cent people, Ajit Jogi is preffered by 17 per cent, while Bhupesh Baghel is the choice of 9 per cent voters.

The three states are touted to be a semi-final before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. In 2013, the Bharatiya Janata Party had swept the three states and similar outcomes were seen in the Lok Sabha elections. The survey brings-in a positive news for Rahul Gandhi-led Congress which is going through a historic low in terms of its tally in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Assemblies across the country.