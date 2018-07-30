About Rs 12.68 cr for Taj conservation, preservation, development works in 3 years, says Centre

“The essential conservation, preservation and environmental development work at Taj Mahal is attended regularly to keep the monument in good condition,” the minister said. (IE)

About Rs 12.68 crore was allocated for conservation, preservation and environmental development works at the Taj Mahal in the last three years, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma told the Rajya Sabha today. “The essential conservation, preservation and environmental development work at Taj Mahal is attended regularly to keep the monument in good condition,” the minister said. In 2015-2016, Rs 3.65 crore was allocated for the iconic Mughal monument and the entire amount was spent on it.

In 2016-2017, Rs 4.8 crore was allocated and around Rs 4.6 crore was utilised. In 2017-2018, Rs 4.2 crore was allotted while Rs 4.1 crore was utilised, the minister informed the House.