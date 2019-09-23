‘Abki baar Trump sarkar’: Congress says PM Modi violated foreign policy by campaigning for Trump’s 2020 re-election bid

PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston.

The Congress party on Sunday night hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “Abki baar Trump sarkar” remark made at an event in Houston. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that by endorsing Trump’s candidature for the 2020 presidential election, the Prime Minister violated the foreign policy as he made interference in the elections of another country.

“Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India,” he tweeted immediately after PM Modi cheered for Trump’s 2020 re-election bid at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event.

“Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies,” he said in another tweet.

Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium in Houston, PM Modi on Sunday said it was an honour and privilege for him to welcome Donald Trump in “this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering”. “We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’, rang loud and clear,” the Prime Minister said as he rephrased his successful election slogan ‘Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar’.

President Trump responded to this with a smile in front of a strong 50,000 Indian-Americans crowd.