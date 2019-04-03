TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife gets MHA notice for concealing her Thai nationality in PAN application

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with nephew Abhishek Banerjee. (File Photo/PTI)

In what could trigger a fresh round of duel between Mamata Banerjee and the Centre, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has been issued a notice by the Ministry of Home Affairs for concealing her Thai nationality while applying for PAN card. Abhishek is the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Rujira Naroola, wife of Abhishek Banerjee, holds a Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card, however, she applied for PAN card as an Indian.

“The Central Govt. has examined the matter and noticed the discrepancies mentioned above and is prima facie of the opinion that registration of Ms. Rujira Naroola as an OCI cardholder is liable for cancellation in the interest of general public under Sub Clause (a) & (e) of Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955,” the MHA notice states.

The notice has come just days after two kg gold was reportedly seized from Abhishek Banerjee’s wife baggage when she recently landed in Kolkata from Bangkok. However, he had refuted any such recovery.

“If that was so, why wasn’t it confiscated? Was the ‘chowkidar’ sleeping?” Abhishek had said referring to reports.

Terming the reports as baseless and politically motivated, he had said that his wife was ‘not carrying even two grams of gold’ or any other objectionable item in the baggage.