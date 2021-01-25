Abhishek Banerjee dares BJP: ‘Will quit public life if BJP brings law mandating only one member per family in politics’

Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is an MP from Diamond Harbour. (IE)

Facing a barrage of attacks from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee today said that those who talk about the family system in West Bengal have five members each of their families in politics. He said Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Suvendu Adhikari, and Rajnath Singh have other members of their families in prominent positions in the BJP.

Abhishek Banerjee has been under attack from the BJP, which has accused Mamata Banerjee of encouraging dynastic politics by preparing the ground for the succession of her nephew. Lately, Abhishek Banerjee has been seen managing party affairs and playing a crucial role in deciding roles of other key party leaders in the TMC.

Suvendu Adhikari, who was once the second most powerful person in TMC, has repeatedly said that Mamata Banerjee has handed over the party to her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. It was the changing power equations that prompted Suvendu to quit the Trinamool Congress last month to join the BJP.

Those watching the developments in the state closely say that the leaders like Suvendu think that they have no future in TMC as the succession plan is already in place with Abhishek Banerjee asserting his position under the patronage of Mamata Banerjee.

Today, Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour, put the onus on the BJP to bring a law mandating only one person from a family in politics. He said that there will be only Mamata Banerjee from his family in politics if the BJP ensured that there will be only one member of a family in politics.

“Can you accept this challenge? I request Prime Minister Modi to bring a bill in Parliament allowing only one member of a family in politics,” he said.

If such a law is introduced, the TMC leader said, he will leave politics in 24 hours. “Those who are talking about the family system have 5 members each of their families in politics. Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya , Suvendu Adhikari, and Rajnath Singh have other members of their families in prominent positions,” Abhishek Banerjee said.