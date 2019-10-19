Abhijit Banerjee denies any role in designing NYAY

Abhijit Banerjee recently won Nobel for his research on poverty. (Reuters)

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Saturday said that he was not involved in designing the guaranteed minimum income scheme — NYAY — promised by the Congress in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee said that he provided the information but did not design the scheme. “My role in all of that was not to design the scheme but provide the information that you could use to make choices,” he said in an interview to News 18.

When asked whether NYAY was an idea whose idea had not come, the economist said: “NYAY, as it was designed – was it particularly well designed, I don’t take responsibility and nobody asked me whether that is how it should be designed and I don’t think it was necessarily well designed – so I don’t think it was a question of whether its time had come or not come.”

He, however, added that even if politically supported, NYAY may not have been the best-designed scheme. “…maybe afterwards if the UPA had won, they would have had to adjust the scheme because it would be (under) economic or political pressure to change the scheme,” Banerjee said. His statement contradicts the claims made by former Congres President Rahul Gandhi who had earlier said that Banerjee helped the grand old party in conceptualising the scheme.

On the day, Abhijit Banerjee won Nobel for his research on poverty, Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said that the Indian-born economist “helped conceptualise NYAY that had the power to destroy poverty and boost the Indian economy”. Later that day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi too said that Banerjee had advised on the grand old party manifesto’s “revolutionary NYAY scheme”. “Hope that the scheme will one day become a reality,” she added.

Following Abhijit’s statement, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya attacked the former Congress chief and said, “The man in whose name Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President, sold the Nyay scheme, has disowned it.”