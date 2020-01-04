Abdul Sattar resignation: Has Sena minister resigned from Uddhav Thackeray govt? Party denies

While Raut said that there was no confirmation yet, another senior party leader Arjun Khotkar said the reports were “baseless” and there was no question of Sattar resigning from his post. (PTI)

Abdul Sattar resignation issue: Hours after it was reported that Abdul Sattar has resigned as minister, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that he was not aware of any such resignation and there were no differences in Maharashtra cabinet headed by Sena chief Uddhav Thackerey.

Earlier, it was reported that Abdul Sattar was unhappy over the junior portfolio allocated to him in the first cabinet expansion last week. Following the reports, Raut while speaking to ANI said: “There are no differences in the cabinet. If some minister resigns then normally resignation is sent to chief minister or Raj Bhawan, but both have no information about it yet.”

Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena on reports that Shiv Sena’s Abdul Sattar is unhappy and has resigned as Maharashtra minister: There are no differences in cabinet. If some minister resigns then normally resignation is sent to CM or Raj Bhawan, but both have no information about it yet pic.twitter.com/4GZTs7Q4YO — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

“There is no question of Abdul Sattar tendering his resignation. These rumors are baseless. Sattar Sahab will meet CM Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow (Sunday),” Khotkar was quoted as saying by ANI. Three-time legislator, Sattar is a heavyweight politician and was given MoS in the recent portfolio allocation. According to reports, he was expecting cabinet berths.

Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar’s son Sameer too said that he was unaware of the development and only his father can confirm it. “I have no information about this, only he can speak on it and I am sure he will speak soon, better to wait and watch,” he said.