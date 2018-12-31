Abducted UP businessman taken to Deoria jail, forced to sign property papers by gangster Atiq Ahmed’s men

Atiq Ahmed

In a shocking allegation, Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two associates of notorious gangster Atiq Ahmed for allegedly abducting a real-estate businessman and snatching his SUV in Lucknow. The realtor named Mohit Jaiswal filed an FIR in which he alleged that he was abducted from the state capital and taken to Deoria Jail on December 26, which is located around 300 km from Lucknow. In the jail, he was assaulted and forced to sign over property worth Rs 48 crore by Ahmed, his son Umar and other associates.

Based on the complaint, police nabbed two of Ahmed’s aides from Gomti Nagar and managed to recover the SUV from their possession. Deoria jail authorities were asked to investigate the incident, The Indian Express reported.

Jaiswal has named Ahmed, his son Umar, Atiq’s associates Farooque, Zaki Ahmed, Jafar Ullah, Ghulam Sarvar and 10-12 unidentified people in the FIR. Several charges including attempt to murder were slapped at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow, said police. “Mohit, who deals in the real-estate business, claims that when he reached the jail barrack where Atiq was lodged, his son and 10-12 unidentified persons were already present there. On Atiq’s orders, his associates assaulted him following which his two fingers of the right hand were fractured. He also suffered injuries on his back,” Krishna Nagar police station SHO, Yash Kant Singh said.

Jaiswal told police that that around two years ago, Ahmed, through his associates, demanded “extortion money” and warned him of “dire consequences”. Jaiswal further told the police that for the last four months, Ahmed’s associates Farooque and Zaki again started threatening him demanding more extortion money. Uttar Pradesh police has deployed two officers for the security of Jaiswal.

Who is Atiq Ahmed?

Atiq Ahmed is a history-sheeter and is facing least 70 cases against him. The charges include the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005 in Allahabad. Ahmed was sentenced to jail in February 2017 for allegedly thrashing faculty members of an agriculture institute in Allahabad in 2016. He was first kept at Naini jail in Allahabad, according to IE report. In March 2017, Ahmed was transferred to Deoria district jail.