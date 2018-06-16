Abandoned merchant vessel SSL Kolkata anchored to save marine life in Ganges Delta, no oil spill reported

It was on June 14 when the merchant vessel was abandoned by its 22 crew members as the ship had caught fire. (ANI)

Merchant vessel SSL Kolkata that was abandoned by its 22 crew members on 14 June is now anchored off the Sagar Island at the mouth of the Ganges delta. According to the Indian Navy, the vessel has been anchored to save the marine life in Ganges Delta. “If the ship would not have been anchored it could have caused havoc to the flora & fauna of Sunderbans and to the marine life in the Ganges Delta. No oil spill has been reported as of now,” the Indian Navy said. News agency ANI stated that a helicopter from the Eastern Naval Command had winched down 1 officer on the merchant vessel SSL Kolkata. The officer then managed to drop the anchor from the ship to prevent it from drifting, off the Sagar Island at the mouth of the Ganges delta.

WATCH|

#WATCH A helicopter from Eastern Naval Command winched down 1 officer on merchant vessel SSL Kolkata, who dropped the anchor from the ship to prevent it from drifting off the Sagar Island at the mouth of the Ganges delta. pic.twitter.com/fhZPypC0kd — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

It was on June 14 when the merchant vessel was abandoned by its 22 crew members as the ship had caught fire. While all the 22 crew members were saved in the rescue operations that was initiated by the Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran. The vessel had caught fire on the night of June 13 following an explosion. As per reports, the fire on the ship spread rapidly because of the rough seas and strong winds and soon engulfed 70 per cent of the vessel. The rescue party that included the Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran from Haldia & Coast Dornier had reached the accident spot within three hours of the distress call about the fire.

Reportedly, the merchant vessel SSL KOLKATA belonged to a Logistics firm known as Shreyas Shipping & Logistics. At the time when the incident took place, the MV was on its way Krishnapattinam to Kolkata. reports said that it was around 22:15 hrs on June 13 when an explosion on the vessel’s deck triggered the fire.

WATCH|

#WATCH Merchant Vessel SSL KOLKATA caught fire last night; 11 out of 22 crew members rescued by Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran from Haldia, rescue operation for remaining crew members underway pic.twitter.com/FS6KccSSQA — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

On the same day when SSL Kolkata caught fire, another merchant vessel had witnessed the same fate. While there were no casualties in the case of SSL Kolkata, one member of the other ship lost his life. According to PTI, MV Nalini, a domestic merchant ship, caught fire off the coast in Kochi on Wednesday. It further stated that a crew member earlier in the day succumbed to severe burns. According to a hospital spokesman, doctors at the Medical Trust Hospital here declared Yogesh K Solanki from Daman and Diu dead on arrival last night. The ship “MV Nalini” caught fire while being anchored at 14.5 nautical miles southwest off the city last evening. The report further said that MV Nalini had lost its power and propulsion, prompting it to send out a request to Navy for evacuation of its crew members.