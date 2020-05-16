Akhilesh Yadav mocks PM Modi’s ‘aatma-nirbhar’ economic package, says loans and self reliance don’t go together

Akhilesh Yadav has shared a make-believe conversation between a student and a teacher to mock PM Modi’s economic package. (File PTI)

Self-reliance and loans do not go together, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said as he took a dig at the ‘aatma-nirbhar’ economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the COVID-hit Indian economy. Yadav shared a make-believe conversation between a student and a teacher to mock PM Modi’s economic package, which stands at 10% of India’s GDP, in order to make India ‘aatma-nirbhar’ (self-reliant).

The student asks what loan and Self-reliance means. The teacher replies saying a loan is something that is taken from others for your work and being self-reliant means relying on yourself for your work.

“Are loan and self-reliance synonymous?” the student then asksa. To this, the teacher replies: “I will ask Delhi and tell you.”

Yadav’s teacher-student joke was a reference to the loans announced in the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for MSMEs by the Modi government to revive the economy.

This so-called package will prove to be a new crisis of debt, not relief, he said in a tweet.

The former CM had earlier termed the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package a ‘jumla’ and criticised the Centre for not addressing the migrant crisis and farmers distress amidst the pandemic. He said that this is not the right time to “talk in the air about the future” and demanded that the government provide immediate relief to farmers.

“What is this solution? Farmers are being asked to take loans. This is the time to give immediate cash relief to farmers and poor people, not about air and air of the future. As the layers of the government’s package are opening, its hollowness is also coming out. This package is a box of jumalas,” Yadav said.

Akhilesh also touched upon incidents of migrant workers dying in multiple road accidents. “The news of the death of the migrant workers returning home is shocking. Basically, these are the people who used to run their home. Therefore, Samajwadi Party will provide assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of each deceased in the state.”

Taking moral responsibility, the ruthless BJP government should also give an amount of Rs 10 lakh per deceased person, he said.

On allowing sale of liquor in the state, Yadav criticised the Yogi Adityanath government, saying while the state is eyeing revenue, domestic violence has increased manifold.