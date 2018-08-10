Aarushi Talwar murder case: Talwar couple in dock again as Supreme Court admits CBI’s appeal against acquittal

Aarushi Talwar murder case: The apex court said that CBI’s appeal will be heard simultaneously with a plea filed by wife of Talwars’ domestic help Hemraj, who was also found killed in their Jal Vayu Vihar residence in Noida Sector 25.

Aarushi Talwar murder case: In a major jolt to Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, the Supreme Court today admitted the CBI’s appeal challenging acquittal of the dentist couple in connection with the much talked about Aarushi Talwar murder case. The apex court said that CBI’s appeal will be heard simultaneously with a plea filed by wife of Talwars’ domestic help Hemraj, who was also found killed in their Jal Vayu Vihar residence in Noida Sector 25.

In October last year, the Allahabad High Court had acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008. The verdict had led to a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with their servant Hemraj. A division bench of the court comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra upheld the Talwars’ appeal against the CBI court order sentencing them to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013. Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were serving their sentence in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail till then.

However, in March this year, the top court admitted an appeal against the acquittal of Talwars. The plea was filed by Khumkala Banjade, the wife of Hemraj. Banjade had filed an appeal in December last year against the Talwars acquittal in the case. Later, the CBI also filed an appeal against the acquittal of Talwars in the case.

Aarushi, who was in her teenage, was found dead inside her room in the Talwars’ Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45- year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later. As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy probe into the case which was making national headlines, then chief minister Mayawati had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case was handed over to the CBI.