Aarogya Setu App: Digvijaya Singh raises questions over data privacy, claims it has ‘malware’

Digviyaja Singh claimed that Aarogya Setu App has features of ‘malware’ and sought a clarification from the Centre. (File pic)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has raised doubts over the Aarogya Setu App and suggested that data privacy of Indians could be compromised. Digviyaja claimed that the mobile application has features of ‘malware’ and sought a clarification from the Centre.

“It is a serious issue as the Israeli software company NSO may have sold their new malware “Fleming” to Pakistan to penetrate Indian Army personnel’s Family accounts. I am told Arogya Setu App has all the features of Fleming malware. IT Minister GOI must clarify,” he tweeted.

Digvijaya’s concern comes a day after his party’s former president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Aarogya Setu App is a sophisticated surveillance system outsourced to a private operator.

“The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight – raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent,” Rahul had tweeted.

The Aarogya Setu app is a mobile application developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The app is available on both iOS and Android platforms. It helps citizens identify their risk of contracting COVID-19. The government has asked the people to use this app that will help break the chain of coronavirus.

The app helps users self diagnose, provides latest updates and even stores and displays the e-pass. Besides, the app also acts as a potent tool for the government to trace contacts and create a reliable network to identify potential COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made the Aarogya Setu App mandatory for individuals at all workplaces. The government last week asked all the central government employees to download and use the app and asked them to review their status on the app and commute only when the app shows safe or low risk.

The deadly coronavirus has infected over 43,000 people in the country so far. The death toll stands at 1,373 while 11,706 have been discharged.