Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to launch Aarogya Setu 2.0 and a series of linked digital health initiatives on June 29 (Monday) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, in a move aimed at strengthening India’s interoperable digital health ecosystem. The revamped platform builds on the original Aarogya Setu app introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now being positioned as a one-stop digital gateway for citizens to manage health records, access government schemes and reduce the cost and friction associated with healthcare.

The new launch is expected to bring together several citizen-facing and provider-focused digital tools under one umbrella, with a strong emphasis on connectivity, standardisation and easier service delivery. By integrating health records, insurance-related services and hospital access features into a single platform, the initiative seeks to make healthcare more convenient for users while also improving efficiency for hospitals, insurers and other stakeholders in the system.

At the broader level, the initiative reflects the government’s push to build a more connected health infrastructure through digital public systems. It is expected to support smoother access to medical information, better coordination across healthcare providers and quicker movement toward paperless, interoperable health services, which could ultimately help lower administrative costs and improve service delivery.

What is Aarogya Setu?

Aarogya Setu is a digital health application originally launched during the coronavirus pandemic to support public health efforts and provide users with health-related information and services. In its new form, Aarogya Setu 2.0 is being expanded into a broader personal health platform that can help users manage records, access health services and interact more easily with India’s digital health ecosystem.

What the new platform offers and how it may cut costs?

The biggest citizen-facing upgrade is a comprehensive Personal Health Record (PHR) application that allows users to create and manage their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), store and share digital medical records, and access Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered health insights. The app will also support medication reminders, wearable-device integration and management of both personal and family health records, making it easier for users to keep health information in one place and carry it across hospitals and clinics.

The platform also brings practical features that can reduce time spent at hospitals. Users will be able to complete Outpatient Department (OPD) registrations and hospital payments through QR-based “scan and register” and “scan and pay” options. For beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, the upgraded app will centralise services such as hospital search, treatment history, medication history, policy details and eligibility-related information.

Taking forward India’s vision of a digitally empowered healthcare ecosystem. Union Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda to launch key Digital Initiatives for the Health Sector, aimed at strengthening innovation, interoperability, and citizen-centric healthcare delivery across the… pic.twitter.com/X1l5mRuqPY — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 28, 2026

The new digital architecture could help lower healthcare costs by reducing administrative delays, duplicate paperwork and claim-processing inefficiencies. A major part of that effort is the launch of the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), which is designed to standardise health insurance claims between hospitals and insurers, speed up settlement and reduce errors that often increase costs for patients and providers.

The government is also introducing new health data standards and digital tools for healthcare providers, which should improve interoperability across hospitals, insurers and state systems. If adoption is broad, citizens could see fewer repeat tests, smoother insurance claims and reduced out-of-pocket burden caused by paperwork delays or fragmented records.

What are the other key healthcare launches?

Alongside Aarogya Setu 2.0, the government will launch ‘Ayushman Sarathi’, a WhatsApp chatbot that will provide PM-JAY services through a conversational interface. This is meant to improve last-mile access for beneficiaries who may not use apps regularly but can interact through messaging platforms.

Other initiatives include UHI, or the Unified Health Interface, which will connect citizens with healthcare providers through an open and interoperable network. The launch will also include e-Sushrut Clinic, a plug-and-play clinic management solution for healthcare providers to digitise workflows, maintain electronic records and connect with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ecosystem.

To make the digital health system work smoothly, the government is also rolling out supporting infrastructure such as the Drug Registry, Common LOINC Codes for India (CLCI) and the Bharat Health Terminology Service (BHTS). These tools are intended to standardise medicines, lab data and healthcare terminology across platforms, making records easier to share and interpret.

Officials say this framework should strengthen digital public infrastructure for health by improving data quality, reducing manual effort and enabling seamless exchange of health information. The broader goal is to make healthcare more connected, more efficient and more affordable for citizens.