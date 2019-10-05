Prakash Javadekar downplays Aarey protests, says several trees were cut for Delhi Metro too

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar during an interaction with journalists at PTI office, Thursday, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Aarey protests updates: Amid ongoing public protests against the cutting of trees at Aarey colony in Mumbai, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Saturday downplayed the issue and said that development and environment protection should be done together.

Drawing parallels between the development of Delhi Metro and Mumbai Metro, he said that people had carried out protests at the time when the first Delhi Metro station was to be constructed, which required felling down of 20-25 trees.

He claimed that five trees were planted for every tree that was brought down. The environment minister went on to say that as many as 271 Metro stations have been constructed in Delhi and at the same time tree cover has also been increased.

“The Bombay High Court has ruled that Aarey is not a forest. When the first Delhi metro station was to be constructed, 20-25 trees were to be cut, people had protested then too, but for each tree cut, five trees were planted,” news agency ANI quoted the union minister as saying.

“In Delhi, 271 metro stations have been made and tree cover has also increased. This is development and preservation of nature,” he added.

Protests erupted on Friday at Aarey forest area after the Bombay HC dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees in Aarey colony to make way for a Metro car shed. The high court also refused to declare the colony as a forest.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were been imposed in the area which witnessed continued protests amid heavy police deployment. Several protesters including Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi were detained by the police and taken away from the site.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Mumbai Metro officials for destroying the city’s green cover. “A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, Mumbai Metro phase 3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover,” he tweeted.

He also criticised the damage caused to the ecosystem. “The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more,” the 29-year-old leader said.

Several Bollywood actors, including Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and Swara Bhasker, condemned the felling of trees in Aarey Colony, being carried out to make way for a Metro car shed.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM-led government had said that the government is bound to cut trees in Mumbai’s Aarey forest as “development is important”.

“We do not wish to cut even a single tree in Aarey, but the development is also important. We will plant more trees in place of those cut. I will personally speak to Aditya Thackeray about this,” he said.