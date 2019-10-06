Mumbai Metro officials should be posted in PoK: Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said that swiftly cutting down an ecosystem in Aarey is shameful and disgusting.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ask the police not to file cases against the protesters who tried to prevent officials from cutting trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai. In a tweet, Aaditya expressed concern about students and others getting booked under non-bailable sections for protesting against cutting of trees for the construction of Mumbai Metro.

“It would be a shame if we do that. I call out and request the Chief Minister to look into this and ask the police to not put any cases for people with love for the environment. We would be hypocritical then at the United Nations if we do this,” Aaditya said on Saturday. The Shiv Sena is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections Maharashtra in an alliance with the BJP.

His statement comes after media reported that Mumbai Police have arrested at least 29 people in connection with protests. The trouble for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) began on Friday when its officials started cutting trees in Aarey to make way for its car shed, hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions challenging the decision to allow felling of trees.

Condemning the use of a large number of police personnel against the people of Mumbai, he said that the Mumbai Metro 3 officials should be posted in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to destroy terror camps, rather than the trees in the city.

“Wonder why Mumbai Metro is treating Mumbaikars like criminals and not listening to their sensible demand of sustainable development,” Aaditya, 29, tweeted.

Accusing the Mumbai Metro 3 officials of senselessly destroying Aarey, Mumbai’s green lung, he said, “The vigour with which the Mumbai Metro 3 is slyly and swiftly cutting down an ecosystem in Aarey is shameful and disgusting. How about posting these officials in POK giving them charge to destroy terror camps rather than trees.”

Aaditya is making his electoral debut from Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai. He has been visiting the constituency and other areas of Mumbai garner public support for his party candidates. The state will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. Results will be announced on October 24.