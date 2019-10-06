Aarey issue: Congress attacks BJP, asks how much will the country have to pay for development

The BJP and Shiv Sena are together running the state government. However, the Sena is against the move of felling trees to make way for a metro car shed while the BJP is supporting the decision. (IE)

The Congress on Sunday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party for the felling of trees in Aarey forest, Mumbai. Senior Congress leader and spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a series of tweets attacked the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray who had earlier said that his government would deal with the destroyers of Aarey after the completion of upcoming assembly elections. Singhvi said that the government has been picking pockets of the people in the name of development for the last six months. “Now the trees are being felled in the name of that same development. How much will the country have to pay for the development,” the Congress leader said.

Commenting on the remarks of Thackeray who had said that his government would deal with the murderers of Aarey after coming back to power, Singhvi said: “The logic of the statement is “overthrow over the government to bring us back”. Is this making any sense? The NDA has seriously taken the citizens of India for granted.”

The BJP and Shiv Sena are together running the state government. However, the Sena is against the move of felling trees to make way for a metro car shed while the BJP is supporting the decision. Hundreds of environmental activists have been protesting against the cutting of trees in Aarey.

On Saturday, Mumbai Police detained a number of protestors and booked them under non-bailable sections. Following this, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said that these protestors can’t be arrested and filed cases with. “It’s a shame if we do that. I call out and request CM Devendra Fadnavis to look into this and ask the police to not put any cases for people with love for the environment. We’d be hypocritical then at the United Nations if we do this,” the Shiv Sena leader said.