Aarey forest protest: Maharashtra government to withdraw cases against environmental activists

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announces to withdraw cases registered against Aarey activists.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday night announced that cases registered against environmental activists who protested against the axing of trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai will be withdrawn. After taking charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 29, Uddhav had announced stay on construction of the metro car shed. Mumbai’s Aarey colony is called the last lung of the metro city.

“I have directed police officials to withdraw the cases registered against green activists who were protesting against chopping of trees in the Aarey forest area,” Thackeray told reporters last night.

Uddhav, who heads the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, reiterated that he was not stopping any metro project in Mumbai.

While announcing that car-shed work will be suspended with immediate effect, Uddhav had last week said, “The work on the Mumbai Metro will continue unhindered. However, the work of the car-shed will be suspended until further orders. We will not allow even a leaf from Aarey Colony to be removed.”

Cases were filed against green activists in October after clashes broke out between the police and protesting people opposing axing of trees by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) for the construction of a metro car shed. As many as 38 protesters were booked by the police for trying to obstruct the government officials from discharging their duty and manhandling them. A sessions court later granted conditional bail to the protesters.

Over 2,000 trees were to be cut for the upcoming Mumbai Metro car-shed at the Aarey Colony. Nearly 1,500 trees were already axed before the matter reached the Supreme Court and the operation was halted.