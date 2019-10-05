‘In the cover of night, shame’: Aaditya Thackeray slams cutting of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey

Activists say over 200 trees have been cut by agencies in Aarey Colony so far. (IE Photo/Laxman Singh)

Mumbai Aarey tree-cutting: Extending support to the ongoing massive protests in Mumbai over cutting of trees in Aarey Colony, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday slammed the agencies for destroying the city’s green cover. In a series of tweets, Thackeray described the move to hack hundreds of trees as a shameful act.

“A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover,” he said.

“The vigour with which the Mumbai Metro is slyly and swiftly cutting down an ecosystem in Aarey is shameful and disgusting. How about posting these officials in PoK, giving them charge to destroy terror camps rather than trees?” Thackeray, who is contesting the upcoming Assembly election from Worli seat, went on to add.

Hundreds of activists are holding a protest even as authorities moved in to cut trees in Aarey Colony following the Bombay High Court dismissing petitions against the move. Cops were deployed as hundreds of people gathered at the site late on Friday. Activists alleged that over 200 trees have been hacked so far. Social media was flooded with videos, and photos of trees being cut. However, it is yet to be confirmed that the work for Mumbai Metro car shed has started.

The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2019

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has planned to construct a car shed in the area for which over 2,600 trees are to be cut.

Environmental activists had approached the Bombay High Court to declare Aarey Colony a forest and also stay the BMC’s decision to allow cutting of trees in the area which is considered to be the city’s lungs.

“The remedy is before the Supreme Court or the National Green Tribunal. We have applied the principle of commonality and not decided on merit,” the high court said while turning down the petition.