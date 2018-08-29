AAP’s student wing CYSS and AISA to jointly contest DUSU polls

Rai, who is Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi convener, said the joint panel of CYSS and AISA will contest the polls for bringing in change, better education and other facilities in the Delhi University. (PTI)

AAP’s student wing CYSS and left-wing student outfit AISA will jointly contest the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls on September 12, AAP leader Gopal Rai said today. Addressing a press conference here, he said the All India Students Association (AISA) will contest for the posts of president and vice-president, while Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) will field candidates for the secretary and joint secretary posts in the elections.

Rai, who is Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi convener, said the joint panel of CYSS and AISA will contest the polls for bringing in change, better education and other facilities in the Delhi University. “DU students are fed up with ‘muscle power’ and ‘money power’ in DUSU elections. Students want a change for better education and facilities. With the alliance of CYSS and AISA, there will be the beginning of positivity in student politics,” he said.

The AAP leader said its student wing CYSS had contested the DUSU polls two years ago where it had got around 12,000 votes, while AISA has been getting nearly 10,000 to 12,000 votes in the varsity polls. After the AAP formed government in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had fought the DUSU elections but it had to face defeat.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress hit out at AAP, saying students across the country have rejected the politics of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.