AAP’s self goal: Sanjay Singh misinterprets PM Modi’s old tweet on Army as a statement

Taking the question, “Is this happening because of the Army” and obliteration the word ‘is’, Singh tweets the same line while asking whether the Prime Minister still holds the same opinion or not. (PTI)

Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday raked up a fresh round of wrangling when he took one of Modi’s rhetorical question as a statement.

In one of his speeches in 2013, Modi while addressing the audience talks about the situation of India and its stance vis-a-vis Pakistan and China. While putting the onus of the deteriorating scenario on the UPA government, Modi asks, “Is this happening because of the Army?” and reiterates the question thrice. He then goes on to say that it is not because of them but the government in power. Below is the video of the rally, wherein at 28 minutes and 30 seconds, the question being discussed can be referred to.

Taking the question, “Is this happening because of the Army” and obliteration the word ‘is’, Singh tweets the same line while asking whether the Prime Minister still holds the same opinion or not.

What went wrong was, that a rhetorical question asked years ago has been tweaked as a statement by the AAP leader in a context that requires discussion and not debate.