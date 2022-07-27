AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha till Friday; 24th MP to face action for unruly behaviour

Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh was on Wednesday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for tearing papers and throwing them towards the Chair, while sloganeering on Tuesday, said Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. With this, Singh became the 24th parliamentarian to be suspended in the Monsoon Session for unruly behaviour.

Earlier in the day, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva joined protested against the suspension of six of his colleagues from the Rajya Sabha at the Parliament Complex on Tuesday. “We’re insisting to revoke the suspension. We raised our voices to have a discussion on the price hike. When the opposition voice is suppressed, there is no option but to raise slogans. This is a democratic way,” Siva told news agency ANI.

TMC Rajya Sabha MPs also protested against their suspension in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, while holding black placards with messages against Centre’s GST rate hike and inflation. Out of the 19 Rajya Sabha MPs who were suspended for the remainder of the week yesterday, seven belonged to TMC. The Upper House was adjourned as the suspended leaders refused to leave the floor and kept on protesting.

Earlier on Monday, four Congress MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session as they kept on protesting against inflation and unemployment inside the Parliament by raising placards.

They continued disrupting the House proceedings despite repeated warnings from the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. “The nation wants Parliament to function. But with this kind of chaos… the House can’t function,” Birla said.

The Opposition parties have been looking to corner the Centre on a range of issues including price rise, Agnipath scheme, GST rate hike and the alleged misuse of central agencies. They have demanded discussions on the issues inside Parliament and have disrupted proceedings in the House against the Centre’s policies. The government, on the other hand, has blamed the Opposition for trying to derail its development agenda and deliberately obstructing the functioning of the House to stall legislation.