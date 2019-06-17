AAP’s Sanjay Singh gets mercilessly trolled for questioning AIIMS doctors sporting fake bandages

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh found himself at the receiving end after he took to Twitter to question the doctors protesting the attack on two junior doctors by a violent mob at Kolkata NRS Medical College and Hospital last Monday. Singh, who also is AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi, shared a picture tweeted by news agency ANI and wondered why all protesting doctors sporting bandages had sustained injuries at the same spot and asked if they all suffered injuries together on their foreheads. Singh's tweet didn't go down well with people who trolled the Aam Aadmi Party leader for his "poor IQ" and "lack of common sense". "This is an ANI picture or photoshopped image. In this picture, all the doctors have suffered injuries at one common place," he tweeted in Hindi. \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u093c\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0901\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u2014 Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 16, 2019 The tweet set off a barrage of criticism over his failure to understand that the doctors wearing bandages was symbolic and a way of expressing their solidarity with the protesting doctors in West Bengal. Users slammed the AAP leader's lack of understanding, forcing him to issue a clarification. "One journalist friend told me that AIIMS doctors (in Delhi) are sporting fake bandages to protest. Please refrain from such kind of protests as they send the message that every doctor was thrashed," Singh added. While a lot of people tweeted that doctors were only doing what AAP often does, a few demanded an inquiry into his degrees and even called him names. \u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0947\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u093e ???????? \u0907\u0928\u0915\u094b \u091a\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 LOL \u2014 Amrita Pandey (@Amrita_pandey1) June 16, 2019 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u092a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u092f \u0939\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u092a\u093e\u090f \u2014 S S Rathore (@RATHOREjayane) June 16, 2019 Doctors in West Bengal are protesting since last Tuesday against the attack on two junior doctors by relatives of an elderly patient who lost his life during the course of treatment at NRS Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on Monday late night. \u0906\u092a \u091f\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u0928\u093e\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0948, \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f\u0964 \u2014 Anshuman Tiwari (@caanshuman) June 16, 2019 The situation worsened further when Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatened the doctors with dire consequences if they failed to resume their duties and also called them outsiders. Banerjee even alleged that the BJP was preventing doctors from providing treatment to Muslim patients. \u0938\u0930 \u092f\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u091c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 (\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f) \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u092a\u093e\u090f ? \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 ? \u2014 The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 16, 2019 Since then, doctors across from the country have come out in support of their Bengal colleagues and demanded stern action against those involved in the Monday night incident that left two medical interns at NRS Medical College and Hospital critically injured. One of the two doctors suffered a fracture in his head and is battling for his life at the hospital. Symbolic \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u092f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0916\u093e\u0901\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093c \u0938\u092e\u091d \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0915\u0941\u092b\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e. \u2014 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 (@Deepak_MNNIT_A) June 17, 2019 On Monday, the Indian Medical Association called for a nationwide stir against government's inaction against the perpetrators. Doctors in several states stayed away from the work and took part in protests against the assault on doctors in Kolkata. The IMA has demanded that the government enact a specific law for the protection of doctors inside the hospitals. Alone in West Bengal, over 450 doctors have resigned against Banerjee's attitude to not act against the violent mob.