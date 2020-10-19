  • MORE MARKET STATS

AAP's Raghav Chadha takes part in 'Red Light On, Engine Off' campaign

October 19, 2020 3:36 PM

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, along with volunteers from his constituency, urged commuters at a busy intersection of the national capital on Monday to do their bit to fight air pollution as part of the "Red Light On, Engine Off" campaign launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Holding a placard saying “Red light on, gaadi off”, Chadha stood at a traffic signal at Rajinder Nagar with his volunteers and urged the commuters to switch off the engines of their vehicles when they stop at a red light.

“Delhiites will fight pollution together. A team of volunteers in my constituency has started an awareness drive, urging commuters to do their bit,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said. Kejriwal launched the campaign on October 15 to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to turn off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

