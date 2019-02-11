AAP’s mega rally in Delhi on February 13: Mamata Banerjee to attend Opposition get-together, Congress likely to miss

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to participate in a mega rally of non-BJP parties in the national capital, to be organised by Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Wednesday. The rally ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ will see opposition leaders take on the Modi-led government at the Centre on a host of issues.

Mamata Banerjee will leave for New Delhi on February 12 and attend the opposition rally convened by AAP on February 13. She will also meet leaders of various opposition parties, a party spokesperson said.

The ruling party in Delhi will organise ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (Remove Dictatorship, Save Country) rally at the national capital’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Parties that were part of Mamata Party’s rally on January 19 will be part of the show. Congress, however, may not attend the rally.

Among other Opposition leaders likely to attend the rally include Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief is on a day-long fast in Delhi demanding that the Centre must fulfil all promises made during the bifurcation of the state.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was among leaders from 23 political parties who attended Mamata Banerjee’s rally at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata.

Kejriwal had also expressed his support for the West Bengal CM when she was on a “Save the Constitution” sit last week after CBI had reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to question him on Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases.

The AAP rally is believed to be crucial for the Opposition parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections to be held in few months.