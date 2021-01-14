AAP’s Manish Sisodia says BJP has left MCD bankrupt

DElhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (IE)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the North and East municipal corporations had gone bankrupt as their bank account balance is way less than their loans. He said BJP had left the MCDs bankrupt. “North and East municipal corporations are bankrupt, they have Rs 12 crores and Rs 99 lakh in their bank accounts respectively. But they have a loan amount of Rs 6,276 crores to be paid to the Delhi government. BJP has left the MCDs bankrupt,” the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia further said that in 14 years of “corrupt rule”, the BJP has sucked the MCD dry. “The municipal corporations are not in a state to pay the salaries of their employees. Even the BJP leaders have agreed that corruption is at its peak in MCD,” the deputy chief minister said.

Delhi has three MCDs, all ruled by the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders have been accusing the BJP of turning a blind eye to corruption happening in the civic agencies under its watch.

Last month, the AAP demanded a CBI probe into an alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,500 crore in North and South Delhi municipal corporations. The Kejriwal-led party announced that its MLAs — Raghav Chadha, Kuldeep, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind — will protest outside the house of the Home Minister, while Atishi will hold a demonstration outside the LG House.

Today, Delhi minister Satyendra Jain said that the Kejriwal government will release Rs 938 crores towards payment of salaries of MCD employees. “After reducing the budget of several departments of Delhi govt, we are releasing Rs 938 crores to pay for the salaries of MCD employees,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.